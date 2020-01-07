Liberian newspapers agog with CoP protest, discovery of gun lawmaker’s car.

The CoP protest and the discovery of a gun in Representative Yekeh Kolubah’s car dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Tuesday.The protest staged by the Council of Patriots, comprising opposition

politicians, which started peacefully on Monday turned chaotic in the

evening hours when police started firing teargas at the protesters.

According to reports, the police took the action when they saw the

protesters with cooking utensils, containers of water, bags of water

to cook food for the protesters,as well as mattresses, which suggested

that they were bent on spending the night on the streets.

The Inquirer, FrontPage and NEWS newspapers published this story as

their front banner headlines. The FrontPage published it under the

caption: WHERE THE PROTEST WENT WRONG; the Inquirer CoP’s Protest

Turns Chaotic..As Police Use Teargas To Disperse Protesters; while

the NEWS has the headline:Failed Protest: Liberians Ignore CoP Call.

Following the forceful dispersing of protesters by police on Monday,

January 6, the Liberian National Police announced that it found

several weapons, including a 9 Millimeter-Lugar black pistol and a

Barrister pistol in two of the vehicles belonging to Representative

Yekeh Kolubah

According to Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue, the vehicles were

abandoned at the entrance of the Capitol Building, the seat of the

National Legislature.

The FrontPage newspaper published this story on its front page under

the caption: GUN IN YEKEH’S CAR?

