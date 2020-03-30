Liberian newspapers agog with demolition of stalls at Waterside market, others

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) Police at the weekend demolished several market stalls and tables at the Waterside market and several markets in other parts of Monrovia.According to the MCC, their action is in line with measures instituted by health authorities to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The FrontPage and NEWS newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines under the respective captions: MCC DEMOLISHES MARKET TABLES, and ‘Tears In Waterside…But Others Excited’.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is admonishing Liberians to work together to defeat the Coronavirus.

The former Liberian leader under whose regime Ebola struck the country, said that Liberians defeated the Ebola disease “…because we followed the rules, stood together, and respected each other, we defeated EBOLA in defiance of international predictions.” She added that Liberians can do the same for the COVID-19.

The ANALYST published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: EJS’ Caveat On COVID-19.

Other headlines include: Liberian Churches Agree to Close Worship centres (The ANALYST); FDA Burns Huge Quantity of Bush Meat (Daily Observer); Ecobank Liberia Provides US$20K for Gov’t to Fight COVID-19 (Daily Observer); Liberia’s Coronavirus Cases Might Be More Than Reported-Says Infectious Disease Scientist, Dr. Dougbe Chris Nyan (Daily Observer).

Suspected COVID-19 In Grand Gedeh (The NEWS); UBA Boosts COVID-19 Fight…Provides US$150,000 To Liberia (The NEWS); FDA Confiscates, Burns Bush Meat (The NEWS); Gov’t Rescues Missing Fishermen (The NEWS); UNFPA, NPHIL Train Contact Tracers (The NEWS).