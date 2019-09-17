Liberian newspapers agog with moves to establish war crimes court in Liberia,

The legislature agreeing to discuss President Weah’s bill for the establishment

of a war crimes court in Liberia and President Weah lauding ECOWAS for

enhancing relationship in the sub-region dominate the headlines of Liberian

newspapers on Tuesday.

The Members of the House of Representatives have unanimously agreed to

discuss President Weah’s recent communication to that lawmakers for

the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in the country.

President Weah last Friday wrote the lower house of the National

Legislature seeking its advice for the establishment of a war and

economic crimes court in Liberia.

The NEWS and Heritage newspapers published this story as their front

page banner headlines. The NEWS published it under the caption: House

Agrees To Discuss…War Crimes Court Issues Next Year, while the

Heritage carried the headline: For Establishment of War Crimes Court

in Liberia: LAWMAKERS ACCEPT WEAH’S LETTER, BUT…

President George Weah has lauded members of the Economic Community of

West African States (ECOWAS) for enhancing relationship in the

sub-region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ECOWAS Fourth Legislative

Extraordinary Session on Monday, President Weah noted that ECOWAS

Has continued to do tremendously well in improving relationship among

the member states.

The NEWS newspaper published this story on its front page under the

caption: Weah Lauds ECOWAS.For Enhancing Regional Relationship.

Another story that captured the headlines is the bill submitted by

President Weah for the printing of new bank notes.

The Liberian Senate on Monday became tense during the debate

for the printing of new Liberian bank notes in the amount of 35

billion, especially the introduction of a single one thousand Liberian

dollar banknote.

The Inquirer and New dawn newspapers published this story as their

front page banner headlines under the respective captions: Senate

Questions Printing of New Money—Without Accounting for L$16bn,

US$25m, and Govt.To Print LRD34bn.

Other headlines in the Liberian newspapers include: NEC Completes First

Stage Of Electoral Law Reform Consultation Throughout Liberia (The Inquirer);

ECOWAS Condemns Xenophobic Attack…Describes Acts of Violence “Sad

Image” Of Africa (Heritage).