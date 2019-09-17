Liberian newspapers agog with moves to establish war crimes court in Liberia,

The legislature agreeing to discuss President Weah’s bill for the establishment
of a war crimes court in Liberia and President Weah lauding ECOWAS for
enhancing relationship in the sub-region dominate the headlines of Liberian
newspapers on Tuesday.
The Members of the House of Representatives have unanimously agreed to
discuss President Weah’s recent communication to that lawmakers for
the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in the country.
President Weah last Friday wrote the lower house of the National
Legislature seeking its advice for the establishment of a war and
economic crimes court in Liberia.
The NEWS and Heritage newspapers published this story as their front
page banner headlines. The NEWS published it under the caption: House
Agrees To Discuss…War Crimes Court Issues Next Year, while the
Heritage carried the headline: For Establishment of War Crimes Court
in Liberia: LAWMAKERS ACCEPT WEAH’S LETTER, BUT…
President George Weah has lauded members of the Economic Community of
West African States (ECOWAS) for enhancing relationship in the
sub-region.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ECOWAS Fourth Legislative
Extraordinary Session on Monday, President Weah noted that ECOWAS
Has continued to do tremendously well in improving relationship among
the member states.
The NEWS newspaper published this story on its front page under the
caption: Weah Lauds ECOWAS.For Enhancing Regional Relationship.
Another story that captured the headlines is the bill submitted by
President Weah for the printing of new bank notes.
The Liberian Senate on Monday became tense during the debate
for the printing of new Liberian bank notes in the amount of 35
billion, especially the introduction of a single one thousand Liberian
dollar banknote.
The Inquirer and New dawn newspapers published this story as their
front page banner headlines under the respective captions: Senate
Questions Printing of New Money—Without Accounting for L$16bn,
US$25m, and Govt.To Print LRD34bn.
Other headlines in the Liberian newspapers include: NEC Completes First
Stage Of Electoral Law Reform Consultation Throughout Liberia (The Inquirer);
ECOWAS Condemns Xenophobic Attack…Describes Acts of Violence “Sad
Image” Of Africa (Heritage).