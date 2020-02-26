Liberian newspapers agog with President Weah’s threat over gasoline crisis, others

President Weah threatening to deal with officials responsible for the recent gasoline crisis in the country and NEC’s concern about lack of funding for Mid-term senatorial election dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Wednesday.After receiving the report of the Special committee constituted to investigate the recent gasoline crisis in the country, President

George Manneh Weah has threatened to deal with officials responsible for the gasoline crisis.

According to deputy presidential press secretary, Smith Toby, the President is currently reviewing the report and will act accordingly.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Weah’s Wrath Looming…Executive Mansion Discloses

Another story that captured the headlines in the Wednesday editions of Liberian newspapers is the disclosure by the Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Counselor Jerome Korkoya, to the National Legislature that he is yet to receive funding for the Mid-term Senatorial Election.

Appearing before the Senate on Tuesday, Feruary 25, Counselor Korkoya warned that between now and May 30, if nothing is done for the voter registration to be completed, it will be impossible to conduct the election in October. The Mid-term Senatorial election is held three years after the general elections to elect 15 senior senators for a nine-year term.

The Daily Observer, Inquirer and New Dawn newspapers published his story as their front page banner headlines, while the NEWS newspaper published it on its front page. The Daily Observer screamed: ‘NEC Has Not Received a Dime For October Senatorial Elections’, while the Inquirer published it under the caption: Constitutional Crisis Looms – As Gov’t Yet To Receive Funds For Senatorial Election. The New Dawn, on its part, has the caption: Senatorial Election In Limbo-Senate Cites Finance Boss, while the NEWS has the title: No Money For Election…NEC Boss Discloses.

Other headlines include: Weah takes 100 Housing Units Project…To Grand Gedeh (The NEWS); Gas Shortage Probe: House’s Committee To Name Wrongdoer (Daily Observer).