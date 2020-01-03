Liberian newspapers agog with the Council of Patriots planed protest on Monday

The insistence of the Council of Patriots (CoP) on staging a protest on January 6 and the discovery of the dead body of a Liberian in a Guinean swimming pool dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Friday.The leadership of the Council of Patriots, a grouping of opposition

political party members, has rejected the January 4 date proposed by

the international community for their planned protest, and insisted on

staging the protest on Monday, January 6.

In their recent intervention in the December 30 protest, the officials of

the UN, ECOWAS and European Union advised CoP to call off the December

30 protest and stage it on Saturday, January 4.

The Daily Observer and Inquirer newspapers published this story as

their front page banner headlines under the respective captions: “CoP

Insists On January 6 For Protest, and ” CoP’s Follow-Up Protest Set

For Monday.”

Reports say a Liberian national on Christmas Day mysteriously drowned

in a swimming pool in the Guinean Town of Djeke located about 20

minutes drive from Ganta City in Nimba County, Liberia.

The 20-year-old man identified as Melvin Konah on December 25 went to

Guinea with some friends to celebrate the Christmas, but mysteriously

went missing and was found lying dead in the pool the next day.

The Daily Observer newspaper published this story as its back page

banner headline under the caption: Liberian Found Dead In Guinean

Swimming Pool;.

Other headlines in the Friday editions of Liberian newspapers include:

EMOL Certificates 25 Law Enforcement Officers (The Inquirer); Africa’s

Wealthiest Man Nets US$4.3bn Profit (The Inquirer); Eight Francophone

Countries Agree to Join Eco (The Inquirer); December 30 Protest Scares

Judges (Daily Observer).