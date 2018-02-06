Liberian newspapers awash with appointments by President Weah, others

The additional appointments by President George Weah and the protest staged by University of Liberia students dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Tuesday.President Weah has made additional appointments in government affecting several agencies and ministries.

In his latest appointments, President Weah appointed Emmanuel Nuquay who contested the 2017 elections as vice standard bearer of the former ruling Unity Party, as Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority.

The Daily Observer published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Prez. Weah Appoints ‘Expelled; UL Student in Gov’t…Retains Sam Wulu and Dr. Brandy. The Inquirer and Heritage newspapers also published this story on their front pages under the respective captions: Weah Makes Additional Appointments and WEAH MAKES MORE APPOINTMENTS IN GOVT”.

Following days of protests by students of the state-run University of Liberia for extension of the institution’s registration process, the administration of the university on Monday extended the process, following the intervention of President George Weah.

Despite the extension of the registration process which sparked off the protest, the students are now demanding the resignation of the university’s president Dr. Ophelia Weeks and the Dean Students, Mr. Sawolo Nelson.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline, while the Daily Observer and FrontPage newspapers published it on their front pages and the Heritage on its back page.

The Inquirer published it under the title: UL Extends Registration By One Month, the Daily Observer: “UL Protest Continues For Dr. Weeks, Sawolo to Resign and the FrontPage: THE UL DILEMMA. The Heritage newspaper, for its part, published this story under the caption: Treat UL Standoff As A National Emergency…Gov’t Urged.

Other headlines include: AFL Recruitment On Hold…Says Defense Minister Designate Ziankhan (Daily Observer); Bribery Has Reduced Judges to Mere Commodities-Counselor Tiawon Gongloe Observes (Daily Observer); Judges Should Not Be Members of Fraternity (The Inquirer); Liberia Development Conference Anthology To Be Launched (The Inquirer).