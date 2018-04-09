Liberian newspapers awash with government cracking down on drug users, others

Government cracking down on drug users and the central bank taking steps to curb hike in exchange rate dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Monday.The police at the weekend began raiding ghettoes and criminal hideouts in Monrovia and cracking down on drug users to reduce the high rate of criminal activities in the capital Monrovia.

The Friday’s raid on the King Gray Community in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville was a scene of jubilation for residents of the Community.

The Heritage newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: CRACKDOWN!…Over 50 Drug Users Arrested.

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has moved to curb the arbitrary hike in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the Liberian dollar.

As part of this measure, the CBL and the National Foreign Exchange Bureaux have agreed collaborate to help control the hike of the exchange rate by illegal foreign exchange operators.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: CBL Moves To Curb Hike …In Exchange Rate.

Other headlines include: UL Students Hail Weah…For Digitizing Registration Process (The NEWS); GOV’T HOSPITAL IN BUCHANAN GUTTED BY FIRE (Heritage); As Posts & Telecommunications Minister Presses Forward: Gov’t To Provide Affordable Internet Service (Heritage); Storm Destroys River Gee’s Largest Radio Station (Heritage); Boakai Suffers Taylor’s Fate? (The New Dawn); Horrible Murder In Jacob Town (The New Dawn).