Liberian newspapers awash with launch of “Special Presidential Charity Fundraising”, others

President George Weah launching “Special Presidential Charity Fundraising” and defeated presidential candidate launching foundation” dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Thursday..President Weah on Wednesday launched a Special Presidential Charity Fundraising at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia.

At the programme, US$333,000 and 8.4 million Liberian dollars was raised from the sale of photos of President Weah. The money generated will be used to support the less fortunate in the society.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Weah’s Photo Sale Generates Over US$400,000.

The defeated candidate in the 2017 presidential runoff election, former Vice President Joseph Boakai, has announced the formation of the Joseph Nyumah Boakai Foundation.

According to the former Vice President, the foundation is intended to promote and propagate the ideas and values he has struggled in his entire life.

He said his organization would bring together the best implementing organizations to collectively impact Liberia and to support government’s development initiatives.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Boakai To Run Foundation For Agro, Others, while the Heritage published it on its front page under the title: TO

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT’S DEVELOPMENTAL INITIATIVES, OTHERS: JNB FOUNDATION IN THE MAKING.

Other headlines include: For 30-Year Jail Term In USA: HOW JUNGLE JABBAH GOT HOOKED

(Heritage); LRA Threatens To Seize Under Declared Goods (Daily Observer); Cuba-Liberia Relations Still Strong’ -Charge d’ Affaires Proclaims (Daily Observer); LIS Chief of Logistics Disrobed (The NEWS); Gov’t Praised For WTO Compliance (The Inquirer); KAK Laid To Rest…Memorial Service Tomorrow (The Inquirer); Bishop Simpson Heads PAW West African Council (The Inquirer).