Liberian newspapers awash with mobile money technology, increasing number of pre-trial detainees

President Weah launching tax payment via mobile money and correction officers alarming about large number of pre-trial detainees dominate the headlines in the Monday, April 16 editions of Liberian newspapers.President George Manneh Weah last Thursday launched a new service that will allow Liberian tax payers to pay their taxes via Orange Money (mobile money).

The service is a collaborative effort led by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and its partners at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Orange Liberia.

The Heritage newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: AS WEAH LAUNCHES GOL Tax PAYMENT VIA ORANGE MONEY: “PRO-POOR AGENDA BOOSTED, while the Daily Observer published it on its front page under the caption: “Pay Your Taxes to Develop Our Country”, Pres. Weah Admonishes taxpayers as LRA Launches Mobile Tax Payment via Orange Money. The FrontPage newspaper also published this story as one of its major stories under the title: TAX VIA ORANGE MONEY: President Weah Launches New Tax Payment System.

The Correction Bureau at the Ministry of Justice has alarmed about the huge number of pre-trial detainees at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Of the 1,094 inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, 836 of them, representing about 76 percent of the inmates, are pre-trial detainees who have been awaiting trial for at least a year. According to the Bureau of Correction and Rehabilitation, in some extreme cases, some of the detainees have been held without trial for more than four years.

The Daily Observer published this story as its back page banner headline under the caption: 836 Inmates Await Trial, Correction Bureau Alarms.The FrontPage newspaper also published this story as one of its major headlines under the caption: ‘Pre-Trial Detainees At Monrovia Central Prison Is Worrisome’-Justice Minister.

Other headlines in the Monday editions of Liberian newspapers include: LACC Reminds Public Officials To Declare Assets (Daily Observer); Sable Mining ‘Bribe Takers’ Not Off The Hook (Daily Observer); Legislature Resumes With Pressure to Set Referendum Agenda-From Ellen To Weah (Daily Observer); VP Taylor, Chinese Envoy Inspect Chinese Aided Bamboo And Rattan Weaving Projects (Heritage); UNESCO-MRU Agreed MOU for partnership in Enhanced Growth and Development (FrontPage); “I Took Over A Broke Economy-Sierra Leone President Tells IMF (Hot Pepper).