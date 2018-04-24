Liberian newspapers awash with police probe of killing of journalist, others

The police probe in the killing of journalist and the human rights commission expressing concern about the closure of FrontPage newspaper and other issues dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Tuesday.The Liberia National Police is investigating the murder of Journalist Tyron Brown. On Monday, they investigated former Police Inspector General Counselor Chris Massaquoi and four other suspects in the

murder case, while the prime suspect, who has admitted killing the journalist has been charged with murder.

The New Dawn, Heritage and NEWS newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines. The New Dawn published it under the caption: Journalist Murder Probe Widens, the Heritage: IN CONNECTION WITH JOURNALIST’S DEATH: PRIME SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER., while the NEWS newspaper published it under the title:Police Clears Gov’t…Of Killing Journalist Brown.

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights has expressed concern about recent developments bordering on freedom of opinion.

The Commission says it intends to hold a meeting with President George Weah during which it intends to discuss with the Liberian leader the enactment of the bill to decriminalize defamation and develop strict limits on damages available in civil defamation suits, as well as the enactment of a bill to transform the state radio, Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) into an Independent Public Broadcasting network, among others.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Human Rights Commission Expresses Concern…On Freedom, Frontpage Closure, Others.

Other headlines include: No Nutrition For HIV Patients…Due To Lack of Funding (The Inquirer); 12th Graders Salute Weah (Heritage); As French Investors Meet Transport Minister: Prospect For Air Liberia Resuscitation High (Heritage); VP Taylor Wants Technology…For Africa’s Development Challenges (The NEWS); 2.6 Million Mosquito Nets…To Be Distributed (The NEWS); Excessive Force, Corruption, Bribery-US State Department Indicts Police, Judiciary (The New Dawn).