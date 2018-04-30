Liberian newspapers awash with President Weah’s 100 days in office, others

Published on 30.04.2018 at 13h21 by APA News

President George Weah marking 100 days in office and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf receiving the Mo Ibrahim Award dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Monday.Monday, April 30, marks exactly 100 days since former soccer star, George Manneh Weah, ascended to the Liberian presidency.

President Weah was inaugurated as the 24th President of Liberia on January 22, 2018, witnessed by a historic, mammoth programme held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The News newspaper published this story as its back page banner headline under the caption: Weah Marks 100 Days…Major Achievements Outlined.

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was on Saturday awarded the Mo Ibrahim Award aimed at promoting good leadership in Africa.

In her remarks at the ceremony, former President Sirleaf urged African leaders resisting democratic transformation to heed their citizens’ call for change and step down.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline, the Daily Observer on its front page, while the FrontPage newspaper published it as one of its major headlines. The News published it under the caption: ‘Step Down’…Ellen Tells Longest Serving African Leaders, the Daily Observer:

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Accepts Mo Ibrahim Prize For Achievement In African Leadership, while the FrontPage published it under the title: SIRLEAF RECEIVES MO IBRAHIM PRIZE…Pledges To Pursue Women Empowerment.

Other headlines include: Lone Star U-20 Demolish Sierra Leone To Reach WAFU Semi Final

(FrontPage); Turkey To Open Diplomatic Mission In Monrovia (The NEWS); When Will President Weah Meet President Trump? (Daily Observer).

Dual Citizenship Debate Heats Up…As Senator Johnson Differs With Senator Sherman (New Liberia); Gov’t OF LIBERIA BACKS DOWN ON PRIORITY PLAN TO CONNECT SOUTHEASTERN LIBERIA VIA STRETCH OF ROAD ALONG ATLANTIC OCEAN: NO COASTAL ROAD PROJECT (FrontPage).