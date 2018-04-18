Liberian newspapers awash with President Weah’s new appointments, others

President George Weah making additional appointments in government and the death of former Press Union of Liberia president dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Wednesday.President Weah has made additional appointments in government affecting the boards of several government agencies.

According to the Executive Mansion, the appointments were made on the boards of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI), National Port Authority, Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and the Central Bank of Liberia. The President also appointed the Managing Director and Deputy managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.

The Heritage newspaper published this story on its front page under the caption: WEAH’S LATEST NOMINATIONS, APPOINTMENTS IN GOV’T AFFECT JFK, NPA, CBL, OTHERS.

Barely a day after the murder of a journalist in Monrovia, the former President of the media advocacy group, Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has died.

According to reports, Mr. Kamara A. Kamara, commonly known as ‘KAK’ died at the Phebe Hospital in Bong County after a brief illness.

The Inquirer and Heritage newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines, while the Daily Observer published it on its front page. The Inquirer published it under the caption: JOURNALISTS MOURN, the Heritage: ANOTHER BIG LOSS TO LIBERIAN MEDIA…Say Journalists of Ex-PUL Boss’ Death.

The Daily Observer published it under the title: Former PUL President Abdullai Kamara Is Dead. The FrontPage also published this story as one of its major headlines under the caption: BIG LOSS…Press Union of Liberia Former President Kamara Abdullai Kamara Is Dead.

