Liberian newspapers awash with publications on former President Sirleaf, others

The publications on former President Sirleaf and nominations opening for the Senatorial By-elections dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Wednesday.Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has thrashed reports that she has been sued at a U.S. Court for war crimes she allegedly committed during the Liberian civil conflict.

Appearing on a local talk show on Tuesday, the former Liberian leader also debunked reports that her government siphoned millions of dollars before turning over power to the current government.

The Daily Observer and Inquirer newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines under the respective captions: U.S. Lawsuit Against Ellen: Who’s Telling The Truth? and “Ellen Breaks Silence..”

Nominations for the 2018 Senatorial By-Elections for Bong and Montserrado Counties begin today and end on May 1, the election out, National Elections Commission has announced.

The By-elections are to replace President George Manneh Weah, who was Senator for Montserrado County and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who was Senator for Bong County.

The Inquirer published this story on its front page under the caption: Nominations Begin Today For By-Elections.

Other headlines include: THE REAL NPFLs IN GOVT (FrontPage); BIGGEST WEST AFRICAN STEEL PLANT UNDERWAY (FrontPage); BARCELONA IN RUINS (FrontPage); ECOWAS Election Assistance Improving Polls With Integrity in West Africa (Daily Observer).

Liberians Storm 1st Photography Magazine Launch (The Inquirer); Over FPA Temporary Closure: RODNEY SIEH ACCUSES GOVT…But MICAT Rejects Claims (Heritage); Weah Makes Further Appointments In Gov’t (Heritage).