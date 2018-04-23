Liberian newspapers awash with the arrest of killer of journalist, others

The arrest of the killer of a journalist and Montderrado County retaining the 2018 County Meet cup dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Monday.The police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Journalist Tyron Brown. Suspect Jonathan Williams, who confessed to the killing of the journalist, is currently in police custody awaiting court trial.

The Heritage, New Dawn, Women Voices and NEWS newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines. The Heritage published it under the caption: Journalist’s “Killer” ARRESTED…Confessed to Police Investigators, the New Dawn,

“Journalist’s Murderer Speaks Out, while the Women Voices published it under the title” Journalist Killer Arrested, and the NEWS Police Probes Chris Massaquoi?..In Connection To Journalist’s Murder. The

Inquirer, for its part, published it on its front page under the caption: “I Killed The Journalist”…Man Claims.

Montserrado County, which hosts the capital Monrovia has won the 2018 national County Football competition, which brought together all soccer squads of the 15 counties of Liberia.

Montserrado County defeated Bong County 2-0 on Sunday to win the cup for the second time in a row.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption:Montserrado County Retains County Meet Cup.

Other headlines in the Monday editions of Liberian newspapers include: President Weah To Help KAK’s Children (The Inquirer); UN Mobilizes US$600,000.For By-Elections (The NEWS); Mayor Koijee Meets Ghanaian Counterpart (The NEWS); VP Taylor Addresses Big Women Conference In Nigeria (Women Voices); Liberia Painted Ugly In U.S Human Rights Report…Ellen’s Government Indicted (Women Voices); UN Security

Council Renews Support For Liberia (New Dawn).