Liberian newspapers focus on fire disaster that claimed about 27 lives

The fire disaster that claimed about 27 lives and President Weah consoling families of fire victims dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Thursday.On Wednesday, about 27 students and instructors of the Quranic Memoralization Centre in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville lost their lives when fire gutted their building.

The sad incident occurred at about 11:40 p.m on Tuesday, September 17.

The FrontPage, Daily Observer, Inquirer and NEWS newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines. The FrontPage newspaper published it under the caption: A SAD DAY FOR LIBERIA; the Daily Observer “Fire Claims 28 Lives at Islamic School In Paynesville,ile the Inquirer published it under the title: “Liberia Grieves Over 27 Deaths. The NEWS newspaper, for its part, published it under the caption: Fire Kills Over 25 Kids..Weah Expresses Condolence

Another story that captured the headlines is President Weah consoling the families of the fire victims.

Early on Wednesday morning, President Weah paid a visit to the disaster site and extended condolences to the families.of the fire victims.

The Inquirer and Daily Observer newspapers published this story on their front pages under the respective captions: “President Weah

Consoles Families Of Fire Victims and Pres. Weah Consoles Families Of Islamic School Fire Disaster.

Other headlines in the Liberian newspapers include: Liberians Get Easy Access To European Visa (The Inquirer, The NEWS); President Weah Signs Several Acts Into Law (Daily Observer); House Given 4 Days To Advise Plenary on Printing of ‘New Money’

(Daily Observer); WFP Representative Presents Letter of Credence (The NEWS); Catholic Bishops Visit Speaker Chambers. To Foster Mutual Relationship (The NEWS); UNDP, UNFPA Hold Orientation Exercise (The NEWS); 11,000 HEALTH WORKERS THREATEN STRIKE ACTION IN DEMAND OF SALARY ARREARS & INCREMENT AMID HIGH COST OF LIVING (FrontPage).