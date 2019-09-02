Liberian newspapers headline accident involving VP’s escort car, Lassa fever outbreak

The involvement of the Vice President’s escort car in a tragic accident and the Lassa Fever outbreak in four Liberian counties dominate the headlines in the Monday, September 2 editions of Liberian newspapers.A vehicle in the convoy of Vice President Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor was at the weekend involved in a fatal collision with a taxi at the 15th Gate intersection along the Monrovia-Kakata highway, while on her way back to Monrovia from a graduation ceremony in Bong County.

According to the Vice President’s office, passengers in both vehicles sustained serious injuries withe one confirmed dead so far.

The Heritage newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: VP’s Convoy Kills Driver”, while the Inquirer published it as its back page banner headline under the

title: Veep Escort Car In Tragic Accident…Office Expresses Regrets, Condolence.

Liberia’s health ministry has reported a Lassa Fever outbreak in four of Liberia’s 15 counties.

The Lassa Fever outbreak in Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa and Grand Kru Counties has claimed the lives of 21 people with 25 confirmed additional cases and 92 suspected cases.

The Front Page newspaper published this story as one of its major stories under the caption:Lassa Fever Outbreak: Health Ministry Declares Emergency As Viral Disease Kills Over 20.

Other headlines in the Monday editions of of Liberian newspapers include “We Are Thankful”…Citizens Appreciate CTLC For Free Medical Service (The Inquirer); Senate Quizzes Tweah (Finance Minister) Today (The Inquirer); As ANC Withdraws Candidate From Cape Mount Senatorial

By-Election: CPP Falling Apart? (Heritage); To Establish Win-Win Collaboration: Gov’t CSOs And AfDB Brainstorm In Monrovia (Heritage); GoL Must Ensure Liberia Does Not SlIp Into Another Civil War…RMI Boss (Heritage).