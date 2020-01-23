Liberian newspapers headline death of German national, fire incidence

The murder of a German national and a fire incident that rendered 42 orphans homeless dominate the headlines in the Thursday, January 23 editions of Liberian newspapers.Reports from the port city of Buchanan say a German national identified as Juergen Schedema, was on Wednesday morning shot dead by 13 suspected armed robbers in his company’s compound in the port city of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County.

According to reports, the 13 suspected armed robbers who were said to be wearing masks trooped into the compound of the logging company he was managing and shot the German dead.

The Daily Observer and Hot Pepper newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines, while the FrontPage published it on its front page.The Daily Observer published it under the caption: German Businessman Killed By Armed Robbers?’, while the Hot Pepper published it under the title: Logging Company manager Shot Dead. The FrontPage, on its part, published it under the caption: WHO KILLED THE GERMAN EXPAT?

Another story that captured the headlines in the Thursday editions of Liberian newspapers is the fire incident that rendered an estimated 42 orphans homeless.

The Love a Child Orphanage located on the Robertsfield highway in Margibi County which hosted more than 42 orphans was gutted by fire at the weekend.

The Daily Observer published this story as its back page banner headline under the caption:42 Orphans Made Homeless Following Fire Incident.

Other headlines in the Thursday editions of Liberian newspapers include: President Weah Consoles Germany, Promises Justice In Jeurgen’s Death (Hot Pepper); World Bank Enhances Manpower Development At Liberia’s A.M Doliotti College of Medicine (FrontPage).