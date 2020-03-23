Liberian newspapers headline declaration of national health emergency over coronavirus

The Liberian Government declaring Coronavirus a national health emergency and the appointment of several officials by President George Weah dominate the headlines in the Monday, March 23 editions of Liberian newspapers.The national health emergency came into force on Sunday to help curb the spread of COVID-19. As part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the Government ordered that all churches and other religious centers, among others closed for time indefinite.

The Daily Observer, Inquirer and New Dawn newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines. The Daily Observer published it under the caption: Gov’t Yet to Identify Source of 3rd Coronavirus Case-As MOH Declares Outbreak a National Health Emergency, while the Inquirer published it under the title: Gov’t Declares Virus Nat’l Health Emergency-Orders Churches, Schools, Entertainment Centers, Others Closed. The New Dawn, on its part, published it under the caption: Gov’t Declares National Emergency.

Another story that captured the headlines is the appointment of several officials by President George Weah.

President Weah has nominated several government officials to serve in several positions in government. The appointments were made at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, (NPHIL), the National Elections Commission (NEC), the Board of the Central Agricultural

Research Institute (CARI), as well as the Board of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBTELCO).

The New Dawn published this story on its front page under the caption: “Who is NEC Mew Boss-as debate looms over appointment , while the Inquirer published it on its back page under the title: President Weah Nominates Several…As Dr. Fallah Gets Greenlight At NPHIL.

Other headlines in the Monday editions of Liberian newspapers include: MICAT Boss Threatens Lawmakers, Others For Reckless Comments (The Inquirer); Montserrado, Margibi On Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Fears (Daily Observer); NPHIL Expresses Confidence to Fight COVID-19 (Daily Observer); U.S Embassy Suspends Consular Services (New Dawn)