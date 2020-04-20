Liberian newspapers headline extension of state of emergency, rise of COVID-19 cases

Lawmakers extending the State of Emergency to 60 days and COVID-19 cases rising to 91 dominate the headlines in the Monday, April 20 editions of Liberian newspapers.Members of Liberia’s 54th Legislature at the weekend extended the State of Emergency which was initially slated for 21 days to 60 days as of April 10.

The lawmakers also unanimously voted to approve all restrictions imposed by President George Manneh Weah pertaining to the movements of persons and the hours applicable, among others.

The Inquirer, and NEWS newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines, while the New Dawn published it on its front page.

The Inquirer published it under the caption, Legislature Extends SoE To 60 Days…while the NEWS has the title: 60 Days Approved…Legislature Extends State of Emergency’, The New Dawn, on its part, published it under the caption: Lawmakers Extend Emergency to 60 Days.

Another story that captured the headlines in the April 20 editions of Liberian newspapers is the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country to 91, with 8 deaths.

Liberian health authorities Sunday announced that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 91 with 8 deaths.

According to the latest update from the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), additional 15 persons came down with the virus over the weekend.

The New Dawn published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: ‘Liberia records highest death rate, while the NEWS newspaper published it on its front page under the title: 91 Cases Confirmed…As COVID-19 Cases Increase In Liberia.

Another story that captured the headline in the Monday editions of Liberian newspapers is President Weah setting up a National Steering Committee to provide oversight to the COVId-19 Household Food Support Program (COHFSP).

Recently, in his State of Emergency Letter to the National Legislature, President Weah requested that august body to re-appropriate 25 million United States dollars from the 2019-2020 National Budget for COHFSP to be implemented by the World Food Programme.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its back page banner headline under the caption: Weah Sets Up COVID-19…Food Support Steering Committee. The Inquirer also published this story on its back page under the title: Pres. Weah Sets Up COVID-19 Food Support Steering Committee.

Other headlines in the Monday editions of Liberian newspapers include: Liberia’s First Confirmed Case Discharged (The NEWS); Liberia Discharges 1st COVID-19 Carrier.Two Others Released (The Inquirer); There Will Be More Deaths If…Bishop Bobbroh Jr. Prophesizes (The Inquirer);