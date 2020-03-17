Liberian newspapers headline measures to contain Coronavirus

The first Coronavirus case in Liberia and government instituting measures to contain the disease dominate the headlines in the Tuesday, March 17 editions of Liberian newspapers.Health authorities on Monday confirmed that the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who returned from Switzerland on Friday, March 13, had tested positive with the Coronavirus or COVID 19.

In a nationwide address shortly after this development, Liberia President George Manneh Weah announced that government had instituted stringent measures to contain the spread of the disease.

The Daily Observer, Inquirer, FrontPage and New Dawn newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines. The Daily Observer screamed: ‘Liberia’s First COVID-19 Case Eclipsed By True Lies; while the Inquirer published it under the caption: Coronavirus Hits Liberia. The FrontPage published it under the title; LIBERIA’S CORONAVIRUS: THE TRUTH, THE LIES, and the New Dawn: ‘Weah Bans Official Travels.

The Daily Observer also published on its front page a related story captioned: Gov’t Sets Rigorous Measures to Contain COVID 19, while the Inquirer also published on its front page a story captioned: Weah Suspends EPA Boss.

Other headlines in the Tuesday, March 17 editions of Liberian newspapers include: Gov’t Closes All Schools (The Inquirer); EPA Suspends Media Specialist (The Inquirer); Representative Seboe Agrees To Be Tested For Coronavirus (Daily Observer).