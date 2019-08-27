Liberian newspapers headline politics, corruption

President’s warning political leaders and the trial of former and current CBL officials for misappropriation of public funds dominate the headlines in the Tuesday, August 27 editions of Liberian newspapers.In his address to the nation last Friday, President George Manneh Weah warned political leaders that they will be held accountable for disruptive behaviors regardless of their political affiliation..

The Liberian leader made the statement in the wake of the recent election violence in Distrct #15 in Montserrado County following the casting of ballots to fill the vacancy created by the death of the

Representative of the district in the National Legislature, Abel Lawrence.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Weah Warns Political Leaders…Says They Will Be Held Accountable.

Defendants Charles Sirleaf, Millton A. Weeks, Dorbor M. Hagba, Richard M. Walker and Joseph Dennis who appeared in court Monday, have pleaded not guilty of all the charges levied against them by the Government of Liberia.

The five ex-Central bank of Liberia officials who were initially charged and are being prosecuted for the crimes of Economic Sabotage, Criminal Conspiracy and Criminal Facilitation, were slammed with the additional charge of ‘Money Laundering’ in the 16 billion Liberian dollars case.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its back page banner headline, while the Observer and New Dawn published t on their front pages. The Inquirer published it under the caption: CBL Ex-Officials Plead “Not Guilty””, the Observer: CBL’s Ailing Deputy Director Out of Jail…Gets One Week To pay L$1.5 billion bail; while the New Dawn published it under the headline:Charles Sirleaf, Others’ Motion Denied.

Another story topping the headlines in the Tuesday editions of Liberian newspapers is the disclosure made during the ongoing hearing on the national budget at the Liberian Legislature that the Ministry of Public Works failed to account for US$27 million allotted for road construction and rehabilitation in the country.

The New Dawn newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: US$27M Missing At Public Works?, while the Inquirer published it on its front page under the title: Public Works Fails To Account For US$27M.

Other headlines in the Tuesday editions of Liberian newspapers include: Jewel (Vice President) Confirms Rumors Of “Resignation”” Attempt (The Inquirer}; VP Taylor Breaks Silence -Abandons LMA,

Laments National Issues (Dailly Observer); JFK (Hospital) Begs For US$2M Budgetary Increment For Essential Drugs, Maintenance, Laboratory Equipment (Daily Observer); NEC Sets August 28 For Rerun In District#15 (Daily Observer); USAID, MOE (Ministry of Education) Launch TLMs Read Liberia Activity (The NEWS); Swedish Embassy, UN Women Launch”The Challenge of Unlearning” Today (The Inquirer);.