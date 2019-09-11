Liberian newspapers headline president’s leave, trafficking in person report

President Weah’s office denying reports on social media that the President has asked for six months leave, and the United States Ambassador calling for concerted efforts to improve the Country’s status on the Watch List ranking of the State Department’s annual Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Report dominate the headlines in the Wednesday, September 11 editions of Liberian

newspapers.The Executive Mansion has officially responded to rumors filtering on social media that President George Weah has written members of the National Legislature seeking six months medical leave outside the country amidst the economic challenges the country is confronted with.

During the presidential mansion regular press briefing Tuesday, Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby described the report as part of the misleading information being spewed out in the public by the opposition bloc.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Did Pres. Weah Ask For 6 Months Leave? Another story that captured the headlines in the Wednesday editions of Liberian newspapers is the U.S Ambassador Christine Elder calling for concerted efforts on the part of the Liberian Government to improve the Country’s status on the Watch List ranking of the State Department’s annual Trafficking I Persons (TIP) Report.

According to Ambassador Elder, Liberia has remained on the second tier of the U.S report for the past three years, which, she noted, means that the country has not improved its effort to tackle Trafficking In Persons. This week, the U.S Ambassador-at-large to Monitor and Combat TIP, John Cotton Richmond, arrived in Monrovia to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the fight against human trafficking.

The FrontPage newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: LIBERIA’S HUMAN TRAFFICKING CHALLENGE.

Other headlines in the Wednesday editions of Liberian newspapers include: Governor Patray To Be Retired On His Birthday (The Inquirer); NEC Releases Final List of Candidates For Cape Mount By-election (The Inquirer); Bad Roads, Spoiled Traffic Lights Due To Lack Of Money-Public Works Minister Tells House of Representatives (Daily Observer); Women Blamed For Compromising SGBV Cases (Daily Observer).