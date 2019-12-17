Liberian newspapers headline President’s request to print 4bn banknotes, IMF warning against borrowing from CBL

Liberia’s President Weah requesting the Senate’s permission to print 4 billion banknotes and the IMF cautioning government against borrowing from the CBL dominate the headlines in the Tuesday, December 17 editions of Liberian newspapers..President George Manneh Weah has written the Senate to authorize the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to print 4 billion additional Liberian dollars to ease the financial liquidity problem the country is currently faced with.

In the letter dated December 15, President Weah informed the Senate that the current liquidity projection of the CBL compared with a very low Liberian dollars vault cash position of both the CBL and commercial banks, makes it imperative to infuse additional banknotes to ease the liquidity pressure as a short-term measure.

The Daily Observer, Inquirer and NEWS newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines, while the Heritage published it as its back page banner headline.

The Daily Observer published it under the caption: Pres. Weah Cries On Senate to Allow the Print of L$4 billion; the Inquirer: Weah Asks Senate To Print L$4Bn Old banknotes, while the NEWS has the headline: Weah Seeks Approval… to Infuse L$4Bn In Economy. The Heritage on its part published it under the caption: CBL Boss Confirmed…As Weah Seeks Approval For Printing Additional L$4 Billion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned the Government of Liberia against borrowing from the Central Bank of Liberia

According to the IMF, that is a key prerequisite for the success in its monetary program.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its back page banner headline under the caption:IMF Cautions Gov’t…Against Borrowing From CBL.

Other headlines in the Tuesday editions of Liberian newspapers include: China Medical Team makes Progress In Liberia (The NEWS); Mano Palm Oil To Take Over Sime Darby (The NEWS); LICPA To Host ECOWAS-ABWA Joint Congress (Inquirer); NAC, Partners Host Consultative Forum On HIV, Human Rights (Inquirer);Gov’t To Pay Teachers On December 20 (Heritage).