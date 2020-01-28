Liberian newspapers headline President’s state of the nation address, suspect of murder of German national

President Weah’s third state of the nation address and the arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of German national dominate the headlines in the Tuesday, January 28 editions of Liberian newspapers.President George Manneh Weah on Monday delivered his third state of the nation address in which he outlined his priority programs as Liberian leader.

President Weah cited the development of agriculture, connecting the entire country with paved roads and revitalizing the economy, among others, as his focus.

The FrontPage, NEWS. Heritage and New Dawn newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines. The FrontPage published it under the caption: WEAH’S AMBITIOUS PLAY; the NEWS, ‘Give Me Small Chance…Weah Appeals To Liberians, while the Heritage published it

under the title: ‘GIVE ME SMALL CHANCE, YAH, SO I CAN FIX IT-Weah Begs Liberians. The New Dawn, on its part, has the caption: Weah Ignores education, health, climate change, gasoline crisis, others in speech.

Another story that captured the headlines in the Tuesday editions of Liberian newspapers is the arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of German logging manager in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

According to Frederick Nappy, assistant superintendent of police in Bong County, , Suspect Emmanuel Kollie, 38, was arrested on Sunday in the provincial capital of Gbarnga in Bong County.

The FrontPage newspaper published this story on its front page under the caption: MURDER SUSPECT NABBED.

Other headlines in the Tuesday editions of Liberian newspapers include: China Ready to Work With International Community to Curb Coronavirus (Heritage); Liberia Owes US$1.27 Billion…Weah Discloses (The NEWS); Weah Saddened By Kobe Bryant’s Death (NEWS, FrontPage); Speedy Confirmation Requested For Agriculture Minister Designate (The New Dawn).