Liberian newspapers headline President’s vow to protect peace, cancelation of protest

Liberia’s President George Manneh Weah has assured Liberians and foreign residents that there will be no instability in the country under his administration.The Liberian leader said he has the constitutional duty to protect all Liberians and foreign residents and to ensure that every inch of the country is secure.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: “I’ll Protect Every Inch of Liberia,” Weah Assures.

Another story that captured the headlines in the Tuesday editions of Liberian newspapers is the December 30 protest which was called off.

The protest by the Council of Patriots, a grouping of opposition political parties, had planned to stage a protest on Monday, December 30 to draw the President’s attention to their disenchantment about

what is happening in the country, but was called off following the intervention of international partners including ECOWAS, United Nations and European Union.

The Daily Observer newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline, while the Inquirer and NEWS newspapers published it on their front pages. The Daily Observer published it under the caption: Protest Postponed: Can GOL, COP Agree On New Date?, while the Inquirer published it under the title: Dec. 30 Protest Called Off…COP Sets Jan. 6 As New Date. The NEWS newspaper, on its part, published it under the headline: COP BOWS…U.S, Others Want Protest

Shifted.

Other headlines in the Tuesday editions of Liberian newspapers include: Tarlue Pledges To Restore CBL’s Independence ((The NEWS); Green card Application Begins …For Liberians On DED/TPS In U.S (The NEWS, Daily Observer); US$200K Dished Out to CoP to Cancel Protest?…Rufus Neufville Alleges (Daily Observer); IMF Disburses US$23.4M to Liberia (Daily Observer).