Liberian newspapers headline Tuesday’s protest, dispatching of 6th contingent to Mali

Tuesday’s protest by students and AFL dispatching 6th contingent to Mali dominate the headlines in the Wednesday, October 16th editions of Liberian newspapers.Students of the Monrovia Consolidated School System operated by Government on Tuesday took to the streets to demand the payment of the four months salary arrears of their teachers.

Many of the students who claimed that their teachers have laid down their chalks in protest at the delay in the payment of their four months salary arrears,were hospitalized after police fired tear gas at them for blocking the convoy of President George Manneh Weah..

The FrontPage, Inquirer, New Dawn and NEWS newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines. The FrontPage published it under the caption: DEMANDING ANSWERS, while the Inquirer has the title: Gov’t Begins Paying Teachers’ Salaries After Protest. The News for its part published it under the caption: MCSS STUDENTS DEMAND TEACHERS’ SALARIES, and the New Dawn: Several Students Hospitalized-As Police Fired Tear Gas During Demonstration.

Another story that captured the headlines in the Wednesday editions of Liberian newspapers is the departure of the 6th Contingent of Liberian peacekeepers to Mali.

According to a ministry of defense press release, the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has deployed five contingents in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), with the latest contingent being the sixth.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its back page banner headline under the caption: AFL 6th Contingent Of Peacekeepers …Off To Mali.

Other headlines in the Wednesday editions of Liberian newspapers include: CBL Official Wants Rural Financial Services Expanded…To Boost Agricultural Investment (The NEWS); EU Supports Capacity Building At NaFAA (National Fisheries and Aqua Culture Authority) (Inquirer).