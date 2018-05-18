Liberian newspapers highlight female circumcision, Lassa Fever death toll

The Speaker and President Pro-Tempore denying that female circumcision is domestic violence and the increasing death rate from Lassa Fever dominate the headlines in the Friday, May 18editions of Liberian newspapers.The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, and the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert Chie, have said Female Genital Mutilation is not a form of domestic violence.They however said it must be at the age that one decides.

Speaking at the induction of officials of the Women Legislative Caucus earlier this week, Mr. Chie said the Senate condemns any form of domestic violence, whether against women, children or men, but noted that Female Genital Mutilation is not a form of domestic violence.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its back page banner headline under the caption: Female Genital Mutilation Not Domestic Violence…Pro-Temp, Speaker Assert.

Liberian health authorities on Wednesday confirmed that 22 deaths have been recorded across the country from Lassa Fever since January 2018.

In a statement, the National Health Institute of Liberia said the West African country had seen an increase in Lassa Fever cases, with 81 suspected cases recorded so far. However, according to the NPHIL, 67 of the 81 suspected cases tested negative following laboratory examination.

The New Democrat published this story on its front page under the caption: Lassa Fever Deaths Climbing.

Other headlines in the Friday editions of Liberian newspapers include: Liberia Gets US$20M To Boost SMEs (New Democrat); Weah To Replace 4,000 Huts (The New Dawn); Former Officials To Face Law (The New Dawn); UK Issues Terrorist Alert On Liberia (Daily Observer); Several Children Get Relief From Eye Diseases…Parents Urged to Act In The Early Ages (The Inquirer); More to Be Arrested For War Crimes (The Inquirer); Swedish Delegation Holds Talks With Land Authority (The Inquirer).