Liberian newspapers highlight World Bank’s US$24.7m to Liberian government, others

The World Bank providing US$24.7m to the Liberian government and President Weah reducing the price of rice dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Monday.The World Bank at the weekend provided a US$24.7 million grant to the Liberian Government as development support to reduce poverty.

The grant agreement was signed on behalf of the Liberian Government by Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah, while the World Bank Group Country Manager for Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Dr. Henry G.E Kerali, signed for his organization.

The Heritage published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: For Poverty Reduction: WEAH’S GOV’T BAGS US$24.7M, while the Women Voices newspaper published it on its back page under the title: Breakthrough For Weah-Led Government…As World Bank Provides US$25M Budgetary Support.

The FrontPage newspaper also published this story as one of its major stories under the caption: Liberian Government, World Bank Sign US$24,7M Grant Agreement For Poverty Reduction.

Through President George Weah’s intervention, rice importers have agreed to reduce the price of rice on the Liberian market.

The price of a 25Kg bag of rice has been reduced by US$2, while the price of a 50kg bag of rice has been reduced by US$4.

The Women Voices published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: RICE PRICE REDUCED. President Weah Applauded, while the FrontPage published it on its front page under the title: A REAL PRO POOR POLICY FOR LIBERIA.

Other headlines include: BEA MOUNTAIN ACCUSED OF BAD LABOR PRACTICE, OTHERS…But Management Excepts (Heritage); Liberian Wrestling Team Departs for Nigeria (Heritage); UN Envoy Pushes President Weah To Appoint More Women (FrontPage); Chinese Man Gets 1 Year Imprisonment-Banned From Leaving the country; ordered to pay over US$17K (Daily Observer).

“Deeply Reflect on Dual Citizenship, Land Ownership”, LCC (Liberia Council of Churches) Cautions President Weah, Citizens (Daily Observer); Journalists Are Not Whipping Dogs-PUL President Tells Senators (Women Voices); Clergyman Rejects Weah’s Proposal For Foreigners To Own Land (Women Voices).