Liberian newspapers zoom in on President’s directive on appointments, others

President George Weah directing tenured officials to submit appointment credentials and tension brewing within the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Wednesday.President Weah has directed government officials occupying tenured positions to submit to the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs their letters of appointment and certificates of commissioning on or before Friday, February 9.

According to a presidential mansion statement, the directive was issued in an official circular on February 5.

The Heritage newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: As Weah Issues Directive To Tenured Officials: DISMISSALS LOOM, while the Daily Observer published it on its front page under the title: Weah Wants Tenured Officials Submit Appointment Credentials.

Tension is brewing within the Coalition for Democratic Change which won the 2017 Presidential election.

Some members of the coalition, which comprises the Congress for Democratic Change of George Weah, the National Patriotic Party of jailed former Liberian leader Charles Taylor and the Liberia People’s Democratic Party (LPDP) of former House Speaker Alex Tyler, say they are being marginalized in appointments to government positions.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



The FrontPage newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the title: TENSION BREWING WITHIN RULING COALITION FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE AS LDPD, NPP CRY FOUL OVER MARGINALIZATION.: APPOINTMENTS WAHALA.

Other headlines include: MULTIPLE FINANCIAL IMPROPRIETIES DISCOVERED AT JFK (FrontPage); China News Agency Seeks Liberian Media Investment Collaboration (The Inquirer); Don’s Work Until You Are Confirmed…Senate Warns Appointees (The Inquirer); Senate Confirms 3 at Ministry of Finance (Daily Observer).

Defense Minister, Chief of Staff Receive Senate Blessings (Daily Observer); MAN ARRESTED FOR RAPING HIS STEPDAUGHTER (Heritage); First Lady Begins Nationwide Tour Of Orphanage Homes (Heritage).