Liberian newspapers zoom in on the killing of journalist, others

The killing of a journalist and the jailing of a Liberian war criminal in the United States dominate the headlines

of Liberian newspapers on Tuesday.The lifeless body of a 24 year-old Journalist known as Tyron Brown, was found on Monday at the Duport Road Community in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville.

Reports have it that a black jeep was spotted depositing what turned out to be the body of Browne, who worked for the privately-owned Super FM radio.

The Daily Observer published this story as its front page banner headline, while the FrontPage, New Dawn and Hot Pepper newspapers published it on their front pages. The Daily Observer published it under the caption: “Who Killed Journalist Browne?” the FrontPage: “Journalist Murdered”, while the New dawn and Hot Pepper published it under the respective captions: “Who Killed Journalist Tyron Browne” and “Sodomized And Murdered!-Journalist, 24, Discovered Dead At Du-Port Road.”

A United States court has jailed former Liberian Warlord, Mohammed Jabateh, commonly known as “Jungle Jabbah” to 30 years in prison.

According to the U.S court, Jungle Jabbah, who was accused of cannibalism and committing other untold atrocities during the Liberian civil conflict, was not convicted because of the war crimes he committed in Liberia, but for lying to investigators in the United States about his violent past and defrauding the US immigration system in the process.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the title: “Jungle Jabba” Gets 30 Yrs.

Other headlines include: SHOOTING In Nimba County-As Supporters of Garrison Yealue and Gonpue Kargon Clash (Hot Pepper); In Dakar, Senegal: TI Trains Investigative Journalists (Hot Pepper); Angry Mob Kills Notorious Robber (The New Dawn); Corruption, Division and Poverty Remain Challenges In Liberia -UNMIL SRSGs Reveal In Separate Interviews (Daily Observer).

2 AFL Soldiers Become Certified Pilots (Daily Observer); FDA Launches Grebo-Krahn National Park (Daily Observer); US Embassy Assures Support For Liberia’s Security Sector (FrontPage)..