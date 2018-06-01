Liberian newspapers zoom on corruption, by-elections

The NOCAL corruption saga and rights group protesting the use of a resolution to conduct the delayed By-elections dominate the headlines in the Friday, June 1 editions of Liberian newspapers.A presidential taskforce constituted by Liberian leader George Weah to investigate the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) corruption saga has issued a report requesting former government officials involved in the saga to restitute certain amounts of money.

However, many of the former officials are out of the country, while one of the key suspects in the saga, the son of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Robert Sirleaf who was chairman of NOCAL at the time, has said it was former President Sirleaf and then NOCAL CEO Randolph McClain that recommended to the company’s Board of Directors to pay

bonuses to the officials.

The Daily Observer and New Democrat newspapes published this story as their front page banner headlines under the respective captions: “The NOCAL Debacle: More Questions Than Answers Abound”, and “EXXON Scandal: Robert Sirleaf Tells More Lies.

The Chairman of the rights group, Election Coordinating Committee (ECC), Oscar Bloh, has opposed the pasaage of a joint resolution to be used as a legal framework to conduct the delayed Senatorial By-elections in Motserrado and Bong Counties.

Bloh said if the National Legislature goes ahead and enacts the resolution into law, the ECC will challenge its legality at the Supreme Court..

The Daily Observer and Inquirer newspapers published this story on their front pages under the respective captions: EEC Opposes Joint Resolution For By-Elections and “Election Group Against Resolution For By-elections.”

Another story that captured the headlines on Friday is President Weah commending former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for initiating the construction of the Somalia Drive road.

Speaking at the dedication of the road project on Wednesday, the Liberian leader promised to continue all projects the former leader started during her tenure.

The Women Voices newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the title: WEAH EXTOLS ELLEN FOR SOMALIA DRIVE ROAD.

Other headlines in the Friday editions of Liberian newspapers include: Fallen AFL Soldier’s Wife Receives 70,000 USD Death Benefit (Women Voices); Tony Blair Urges Weah To Translate Change Into Reality (Women Voices); BIVAC, APM Terminal Still Refusing Liberian Dollars…House Plenary Concerned (The Inquirer); President Weah Promises Progress In Two Years (The Inquirer); Zidane Resigns…After Winning Three Consecutive Champions Leagues (The Inquirer); Police Arrest 20 for Illicit Drugs in Bong, Nimba (Daily Observer); Countries Lose $160 Trillion In Wealth Due To Earnings Gaps Between Women and

Men (New Democrat); Media Group Partners With Orange For Affordable TV Service (New Democrat).