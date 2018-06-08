Liberian newspapers zoom on death of EPS agent, repatriation of migrants

The mysterious death of Vice President’s EPS agent and the IOM bringing back home 130 stranded Liberian migrants from North Africa dominate the headlines in the Friday, June 8 editions of Liberian newspapers.The lifeless body of an Executive Protective Service Agent assigned to Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor’s detail has been found hanging in his room.

Police investigators say there is no foul play in the death of Agent Bobby N. Calphen, noting that his death is strictly a case of suicide. However, some relatives of the deceased believe there was foul play in his death.

The Heritage newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: REPORT: NO FOUL PLAY IN EPS AGENT’S DEATH, BUT.., while the FrontPage newspaper published it on its front page under the title: DID JEWEL EPS AGENT COMMIT SUICIDE?

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Thursday brought back home 130 Liberian migrants who were stranded in North Africa.

The migrants were brought in on a chartered Egyptian Airline AMC.

The FrontPage newspaper published this story and photos of the migrants at the Roberts International Airport as its back page banner headline under the caption:THE INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION BRINGS BACK HOME 130 STRANDED LIBERIAN MIGRANTS FROM NORTH AFRICAN COUNTRIES.

Other headlines in the Friday editions of Liberian newspapers include: WHO’S DEFRAUDING GOVERNMENT? (FrontPage);LRA, Lone Star Cell MTN To Launch Mobile Money Tax Payment Service Friday (FrontPage); Child, Mother, Another Killed In Fire Incident (The Inquirer); House Passes Second Loan…Rep. Fonati Kofa says Loan Process Is Unconventional (The Inquirer); Flood Displaces Several In Maryland (The Inquirer); WASSCE Results Due July 5…MOE Warns against graduation before exams results (Daily Observer); MRU Women Seek Equal Opportunity (Daily Observer).