Liberian newspapers zoom on president’s disappointment, trial of Woewiyu in U.S.

President Weah expressing disappointment in Liberians and the start of the Woewiyu trial in the U.S dominate the headlines in the Tuesday, June 12 editions of Liberian newspapers.President George Manneh Weah has expressed disappointment at the manner in which Liberians are reacting to his effort to develop the country, particularly in terms of efforts being made for the

construction of roads.

There have been criticisms in several quarters in Liberia of a US$536 million and US$420.8 million loans the President has obtained to construct a coastal road and undertake other development projects in the country.

The NEWS published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Weah Disappointed…In Liberians , while the FrontPage published it on its front page under the title: PRESIDENT WEAH LABELS LOAN CRITICS AS ‘ENEMIES OF STATE’.

The trial of the former Spokesman and Defense Minister of Charles Taylor’s government, Jucontee Thomas Woewiyu, started in the United States on Monday.

Woewiyu is being tried on multiple charges including immigration fraud, perjury and false statements about naturalization.

The FrontPage and Inquirer newspapers published this story on their front pages under the respective captions: AT THE START OF TOM WOEWIYU’S TRIAL IN THE U.S: HE CAUTIONED REPORTERS TO ‘PAY ATTENTION’, “Tom Woewiyu Did NotTake Part In Brutal Atrocities” …Defense

Attorney Asserts; As Trial Begins In U.S.

Other headlines in the Tuesday editions of Liberian newspapers include: Opposition Takes Issue With Jewel (The Inquirer); CNDRA Observes Int’l Archives Day (The Inquirer); Cummings Doubts Weah

Administration’s Ability To Succeed (Daily Observer); Opposition Parties Accuse CDC Of Constitutional Violations (Daily Observer); Senate Ratifies US$420.8M Agreement (The NEWS); Warning Out…For

Weah’s Assassins (The NEWS).