Liberian newspapers zoom on terror alert, discrimination of homosexuals

A terror alert about Liberia by the British government and homosexuals in Liberia complaining of discrimination dominate the headlines in the Thursday, May 17 editions of Liberian newspapers.The British government recently issued a terror alert urging its citizens to be vigilant in their travel to Liberia.

The alert posted on the official site of the British government warns: “Terrorist attacks in Liberia can’t be ruled out. As seen in Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, terrorist groups continue to mount

attacks on beach resorts, hotels, cafe’s and restaurants visited by foreigners. You should be vigilant in these locations and avoid any crowded places and public gatherings…”

The FrontPage newspaper published this story on its front page under the caption: LIBERIA: TERRORIST ATTACKS CAN’T BE RULED OUT.

As homosexuality becomes widespread in Liberia, some Liberians engaged in the act are complaining of discrimination due to their involvement

A gay is quoted as saying that he has been arrested and jailed only because of his sexual orientation.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Homosexuals Complain Of Discrimination.

Other headlines in the Thursday editions of Liberian newspapers include: Budget Hearing Postponed Due To President’s Cabinet Retreat (Daily Observer); L$4.2M Lost to MCSS Ghost Teachers (Daily Observer); Ecobank Launches Agency Banking (The NEWS); Gov’t Welcomes Interns…From U.S Based University (The NEWS).