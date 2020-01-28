Liberian police conduct arrests over German’s murder

Police in Liberia on Tuesday say they have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of German national Juergen Schedema in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.According to the police, suspect Emmanuel Kollie was picked up in Bong County while trying to escape, whilwho was not named was arrested in Grand Bassa County following a tip-off.

Speaking at a press conference in Buchanan Tuesday, Grand Bassa County Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh, said Emmanuel Kollie was arrested with a single-barrel gun and seven rounds of ammunition.

He also revealed that Kollie admitted to security personnel in Bong County that he had shot at the German during the early morning attack.

Kollie told the police that seven of them took part in the killing, even though he did not reveal the names of his accomlices, and assured his full cooperation during the investigation.

Police authorities told journalists that the other suspect’s name is being withheld on grounds that the disclosure of his name could undermine further investigation.

Juergen Schedemanm, the Log Yard Manager of the International Capital Consultant (ICC) was shot dead on Wednesday, January 22 during an armed robbery attack on the company’s Big Joe Town Office on the outskirts of Buchanan City.

The deceased Schedema was rushed in an ambulance to the Liberian government referral hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, and his remains were subsequently deposited at the Abraham Roberts Funeral Palace in Buchanan.

The German had lived and worked in Liberia for more than ten years prior to his death.

“We the County leadership regret such barbaric act carried out by those individuals and will ensure that the perpetrators face justice,” the Grand Bassa Superintendent vowed.

The killing is the second death of a foreign national in Grand Bassa County over the last couple of years.