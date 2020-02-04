Liberian press focuses on travel ban between China, Liberia, provision of fire trucks to Liberian fire service by India

The order to halt travels between China and Liberia by the Liberian Government
and the provision of fire trucks to the Liberia National Fire Service by the Indian government
dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Tuesday.In the wake of the unprecedented manner in which the coronavirus is
spreading in China and around the world, the Liberian Government
through the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health
Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has asked Liberians not to travel to China
until the situation improves.
In a health advisory released on Sunday, the ministry of health in
collaboration with NPHIL said that all Liberians who want to either travel
from China to Liberia or from Liberia to China are strongly
discouraged from doing so over the next one month or until the threat
of the disease is significantly reduced.
The NEWS and Daily Observer newspapers published this story as their
front page banner headlines under the respective captions LIBERIANS
BANNED…From Traveling to China and “NPHIL, MOH Order Halt on Travels
Between Liberia and China”.
Another story that captured the headlines in Liberian newspapers
is the Indian Government donating five new fire trucks to the
Liberian Government.
The donation, which was made on Monday, followed the recent donation
of 45 buses by India to Liberia.
The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner
headline under the caption: Indian Gov’t Hands Over 5 New Fire
Trucks’, while the NEWS newspaper published it on its front page under
the title: LNFS Gets Major Donation…Indian Gov’t Hailed.
Other headlines include: LRA (Liberia Revenue Authority) Calls For Unity At
Borders…To Boost Revenue Collection (NEWS); MOD (Ministry of
Defense) Releases 63rd Armed Forces Day Celebration Calendar (The
NEWS); Diaspora Liberians Kick-off Dual Citizenship Campaign In
Monrovia (Daily Observer); Whistleblower Protection Must Be A Priority
in The Act. US Whistleblower Campaigner Cautions Lawmakers (Daily
Observer); IN NIMBA 40 PUBLIC SCHOOLS, NO TEACHERS (FrontPage).