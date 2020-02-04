Liberian press focuses on travel ban between China, Liberia, provision of fire trucks to Liberian fire service by India

The order to halt travels between China and Liberia by the Liberian Government

and the provision of fire trucks to the Liberia National Fire Service by the Indian government

dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Tuesday.In the wake of the unprecedented manner in which the coronavirus is

spreading in China and around the world, the Liberian Government

through the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health

Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has asked Liberians not to travel to China

until the situation improves.

In a health advisory released on Sunday, the ministry of health in

collaboration with NPHIL said that all Liberians who want to either travel

from China to Liberia or from Liberia to China are strongly

discouraged from doing so over the next one month or until the threat

of the disease is significantly reduced.

The NEWS and Daily Observer newspapers published this story as their

front page banner headlines under the respective captions LIBERIANS

BANNED…From Traveling to China and “NPHIL, MOH Order Halt on Travels

Between Liberia and China”.

Another story that captured the headlines in Liberian newspapers

is the Indian Government donating five new fire trucks to the

Liberian Government.

The donation, which was made on Monday, followed the recent donation

of 45 buses by India to Liberia.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner

headline under the caption: Indian Gov’t Hands Over 5 New Fire

Trucks’, while the NEWS newspaper published it on its front page under

the title: LNFS Gets Major Donation…Indian Gov’t Hailed.

Other headlines include: LRA (Liberia Revenue Authority) Calls For Unity At

Borders…To Boost Revenue Collection (NEWS); MOD (Ministry of

Defense) Releases 63rd Armed Forces Day Celebration Calendar (The

NEWS); Diaspora Liberians Kick-off Dual Citizenship Campaign In

Monrovia (Daily Observer); Whistleblower Protection Must Be A Priority

in The Act. US Whistleblower Campaigner Cautions Lawmakers (Daily

Observer); IN NIMBA 40 PUBLIC SCHOOLS, NO TEACHERS (FrontPage).