Liberian press zooms on private jet controversy, rights activist concern over $536.4m loan

Reactions to President Weah’s private jet report and rights activist warning that the US$536.4M Eton loan could have serious consequences for Liberia dominate the headlines in the Tuesday, May 29 editions of Liberian newspapers.Several Liberians have expressed concern about the private jet which was reportedly provided President George Weah by a Burkinabe businessman.

The Liberians say even though it is welcoming for the President to own an airplane, he has to inform Liberians who employed him about any major step taken by his office in order to prevent speculations.

The IN PROFILE DAILY newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Liberians Worry Over Culture of Reactions.

The ETON Finance PTE Limited-Government of Liberia Loan Agreement worth US$536.4 million and currently before the National Legislature for ratification may have serious financial repercussions if the Legislature approves it, a right group has alarmed.

The rights group, Center for Policy Action and Research (CePAR), in a 21-page document said research it has conducted shows that the actual interest cost of the loan is US$62,651,650 or 12% of the loan. “This excludes other charges and default penalties that may accrue. Total repayment is estimated at US$599,051,520,” CePAR said in the document.

The Daily Observer published this story on its front page under the caption: US$536.4M Loan Could Have Serious Consequences For Liberia’-CePAR…Actual Interest Cost Estimated at 12 percent as opposed to 1.46 percent in loan agreement.

Other headlines in the Tuesday editions of Liberian newspapers include: Weah’s Tariff Cut Ultimatum Backfires…Lacks Legislative Approval (Daily Observer); Students Attending Classes Under Leaky

Roof In Bong County (Daily Observer); ECOWAS Judicial Council Recruits New Judges (IN PROFILE DAILY); One China Policy Wins The World (IN PROFILE DAILY); Police Raid Hits Nimba & Bong…Several Arrested for Drugs Trafficking, Other Crimes (The Insight); Liberia, AU Hoist Flags In Observance Of Africa Day (The Insight); Chief Justice Returns From ECOWAS Judicial Council Meeting In Togo (The Insight).