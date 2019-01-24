Liberian prosecutors off to Gaborone for training

A high Power delegation of legal experts headed by the Assistant Minister for Litigation Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh is in Gaborone, Botswana to attend a week-long course in human trafficking at the International Law Enforcement Academy (LEA).The United States Legal Aid Clinic established in Africa is training criminal actors across Africa in human trafficking.

The Liberian delegation is joining the week-long training course that is being conducted by the homeland security.

The trip of the Liberian delegation comes in the wake of the government of Liberia’s recent successful prosecution of a Sierra

Leonean lady, Hawa Bangura, who brought into the country a lady and her four-year old daughter for sale and was arrested and forwarded to court.

The court sentenced her to serve eight years at the Monrovia Central Prison.

The conference will highlight human trafficking globally as Liberia is working to be considered as not doing much to combat the illicit trade in human beings.

Human trafficking is modern slavery, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex.

They are expected to return home on Sunday, January 27, 2019.