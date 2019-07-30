Liberian students performed better in 2019 WASSCE Exam-Official

The West African Examinations Council has released the provisional results of the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), with Liberian students performing better than last year.Announcing the results at the weekend the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the overall performance of the candidates in this year’s examinations “is encouraging,” as compared to their counterparts who sat last year’s examination..

This is the second time that all Liberian high school students have sat the WASSCE.

According to the performance category for 2019, 406 candidates out of the 39,580 passed both mathematics and English, while 13 passed in five subjects, including Maths and English. Some 4,379 passed with credits in five subjects, while 11,817 passed with credits in only three subjects.

Two candidates passed all subjects, while 278 others passed in seven subjects A total of 2,972 candidates passed five subjects, while 27,251 passed at least one subject, according to the WAEC provincial results. Some 12, 329 candidates from 46 schools throughout the country did not pass any of the subjects, and are therefore are not eligible to graduate.

The WAEC Monrovia Office head, Mr. Dale Gboto said that this year’s WASSCE was administered at 237 centers across the country and that Liberian students sat nine subjects: economics, geography, history, literature, English, mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

According to him, 39,887 candidates from 651 senior high schools submitted entries online for the examinations. “20,956 candidates constituting 52.32 percent were males, while 18,931 candidates

constituting 47.46 percent were females,The entry for the examination also included four visually impaired (three males and one female) candidates.”

He added that 28,408 candidates representing 71.22 percent of the 39,887 candidates, who entered for the examinations, were from private schools across the country, while 11,479 representing 28.78 percent were from public schools across Liberia.

“Of the 39,887 candidates who entered for the examination, 39,580 representing 99.23 percent who entered sat the exams.20,778 candidates were males, while 18,802 were females.”

According to Mr. Gboto, 8,714 candidates’ results are being withheld due to their involvement in examination malpractices.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is Africa’s foremost examining body established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries and to conduct the examinations and to award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

WAEC strives to provide qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, and promoting sustainable human resource development and international cooperation.

WAEC is a conglomerate of an examining body comprising five West African countries of The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.