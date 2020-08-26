Liberian VP beats Covid-19 infection

Liberian Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has reportedly recovered from coronavirus infection two weeks after contracting the respiratory disease, APA learnt on Wednesday.Jewel Taylor a former wife of former Liberian president Charles Taylor tested positive for the virus on August 11 and was admitted at a specialist hospital in Monrovia.

She had developed what was described at the time as respirator complications and was eventually airlifted to Ghana’s Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The 57-year old VP, the highest profile government official to have contracted the virus in Liberia, is said to be in good spirits and planning to return to the country.

Liberia currently has 1, 295 cases and 82 deaths from the virus.