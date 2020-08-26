International › APA

Happening now

Liberian VP beats Covid-19 infection

Published on 26.08.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Liberian Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has reportedly recovered from coronavirus infection two weeks after contracting the respiratory disease, APA learnt on Wednesday.Jewel Taylor a former wife of former Liberian president Charles Taylor tested positive for the virus on August 11 and was admitted at a specialist hospital in Monrovia.

She had developed what was described at the time as respirator complications and was eventually airlifted to Ghana’s Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The 57-year old VP, the highest profile government official to have contracted the virus in Liberia, is said to be in good spirits and planning to return to the country.

Liberia currently has 1, 295 cases and 82 deaths from the virus.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top