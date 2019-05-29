Liberia’s 2018 political transition ‘a milestone’

The European Union (EU) has described the successful political transition in Liberia in 2018 as a major achievement for democracy in the country.In its Annual World Report on Human Rights and Democracy released recently, the EU stated that the two by-elections that were organized by the government of Liberia in 2018 were held in a generally peaceful atmosphere which points to President Weah’s commitment to maintaining a relatively positive environment for civil and political rights.

The report indicated that although Liberia has gone far in the last 15 years since the end of the nation’s civil war, the country’s peace, however, remains fragile.

“It is crucial to consolidate inclusive and accountable governance, social cohesion, women empowerment, national dialogue and reconciliation, rule of law, decentralization and land reform,” the report highlighted.

It pointed out that the lack of resources hampers the enforcement of legislation intended to protect human rights, while in other areas there is reluctance to challenge traditional practices and attitudes

that violate human rights.

It stated: “2018 saw progress in some areas of human rights and democracy, while in others the situation remained unchanged or even deteriorated.”

The EU recommended in its report the need for democratic institutions in the country to be strengthened, noting that civil society needs to be supported to ensure both the demand for accountability and good governance as well as the capacity to deliver it.

It said that concerns remain in the areas of death penalty, enforcement of legislation against child labor and exploitation, as well as access to justice, health and education, lengthy pre-trial

detention, poor prison conditions and questions regarding the sound management of Liberia’s significant natural resources.

The report noted that institutions are focused on the areas of human rights and democracy, women’s rights, accountability of parliament, strengthening key autonomous institutions to monitor, enforce and promote good governance, strengthening the capacity of civil society,

improving prison conditions and reducing pre-trial detentions.

“Sexual and gender-based violence continues to be a major challenge, and impunity for such acts remain high. Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), affecting a significant part of Liberian women and girls, is not prohibited by law, and is perpetuated by secret societies through initiation rites,” the EU cited.

“The Liberia National Police (LNP) and other security agencies, received commendations from the EU for performing well in handling a number of political rallies and protests in Monrovia through the

adoption of a preventative approach,” the report said.

The EU Report on Human Rights and Democracy in the world is prepared annually by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and consulted with the Member States, which provides an overview of EU activities to promote and protect human rights and democracy across the globe.