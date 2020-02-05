Liberia’s Ambassador to Senegal dies in Tunisia

Liberia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the death of Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Senegal, Madam Mary-Ann Fossung.According to the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Fossung died on Tuesday,

February 4, 2020 at 2:00 am in Tunis, the Republic of Tunisia, where

she had gone for medical treatment.

The late Ambassador Fossung served her country with distinction in

several capacities, including, First Secretary, Liberian Embassy near

Dakar, Senegal; Charge d’ Affairs, Liberian Embassy, Senegal; and

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of

Liberia to the Republic of Senegal, with Concurrent accreditations to

the Gambia, the Republic of Cape Verde/Cabo Verde and the Republic of

Mauritania.

The Late Ambassador Fossung joined the Liberian Foreign Service in

February, 2009, when she was first posted to Senegal as First Secretary

and Consul at the Liberian Embassy in Dakar, a position in which she

served with dedication.

On May 1, 2019, the late Ambassador Fossung was appointed by

President. George Manneh Weah as Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary

and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Senegal.

Before joining the Liberian Diplomatic Service, Madam Fossung served

as Assistant Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Transport

in 2008 during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson

Sirleaf.