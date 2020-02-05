Liberia’s Ambassador to Senegal dies in Tunisia

Liberia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the death of Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Senegal, Madam Mary-Ann Fossung.According to the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Fossung died on Tuesday,
February 4, 2020 at 2:00 am in Tunis, the Republic of Tunisia, where
she had gone for medical treatment.
The late Ambassador Fossung served her country with distinction in
several capacities, including, First Secretary, Liberian Embassy near
Dakar, Senegal; Charge d’ Affairs, Liberian Embassy, Senegal; and
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of
Liberia to the Republic of Senegal, with Concurrent accreditations to
the Gambia, the Republic of Cape Verde/Cabo Verde and the Republic of
Mauritania.
The Late Ambassador Fossung joined the Liberian Foreign Service in
February, 2009, when she was first posted to Senegal as First Secretary
and Consul at the Liberian Embassy in Dakar, a position in which she
served with dedication.
On May 1, 2019, the late Ambassador Fossung was appointed by
President. George Manneh Weah as Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Senegal.
Before joining the Liberian Diplomatic Service, Madam Fossung served
as Assistant Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Transport
in 2008 during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson
Sirleaf.