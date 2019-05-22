Liberia’s ex-president appointed WHO Health Workforce Ambassador

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) along with three others as Goodwill Ambassadors to promote healthier lives, stronger health workforce and improved mental health globally.The former Liberian leader was appointed as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Health Workforce, while Brazilian and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Dr. Natália Loewe Becker, a medical doctor and health advocate from Brazil, were also appointed WHO Goodwill Ambassadors for Health Promotion.

Cynthia Germanotta, President of Born This Way Foundation, which was co-founded with her daughter Lady Gaga, was also appointed as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Mental Health.

According to a WHO statement the announcements were made by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO, at the opening of the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva.

“I welcome President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Cynthia Germanotta, Alisson Becker and Natália Loewe Becker as WHO new Goodwill Ambassadors and look forward to working with them over the coming

years,” the statement quotes Dr. Tedros as saying.

The appointments cut across different sectors like sports, politics and community mobilization.

Each of the new ambassadors, according to Dr. Tedros, are champions in their own right, from helping their communities rebuild and develop sustainably, to fighting for better mental health and well-being, to being role models for healthier living”.

Meanwhile, the former Liberian leader has appreciated the WHO Director-General for her preferment , and affirmed that she looks forward to working with others in making global health work for all.