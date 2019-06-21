Liberia’s first lady vows to empower women, girls

The Chief Organizer of the ‘She’s You Movement’, First Lady Clar Marie Weah, has vowed to empower women and girls throughout the length and breadth of Liberia.She’s You Movement is aimed at promoting women empowerment, and ending all forms of violence perpetrated against women, girls and children in the country.

Speaking at the official launch of the She’s You Movement on Thursday at the Centennial Pavilion in Monrovia, the Liberian First Lady said, “I stand to support the effort of women and girls because when women are empowered the nation overcomes challenges.”

According to her, the future can only get better when women and girls are empowered, adding that a country can in no way be developed without women’s participation.

She indicated that, the She’s You Movement, which is the first in the country, is not meant to enrich her family but to positively impact the lives of many in Liberia and Africa at large, stressing that she

remains restless until every woman in Africa stand the chance of being part of the movement.

“We intend to remind all women and girls that this is not the time to sit back while the men are at the forefront, we must all sail the ship together in this democratic society,” she added.

She further stated that the She’s You Movement seeks to eradicate the transmission of HIV/AIDS as well as end gender-based violence and maternal mortality in Liberia.

Madam Weah intoned that the Movement maybe her dream but it requires the collective effort of every Liberian in order to be achieved.