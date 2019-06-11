Liberia’s government vows to work hard in national interest

Liberia’s Executive Mansion says “with or without petition(s)” the government was already moving forward with transformative programs in the interest of the State and people, a top official told reporters.The Government of Liberia remains open to hearing out and addressing “legitimate” concerns from any group of citizens, addressing a news conference on Monday, Presidential Press Secretary Isaac Kelgbeh assured.

Kelgbeh recalled that the government had launched its development roadmap, the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) in October 2018, and believes that the framework answers cardinal sectorial development questions that could see Liberia make significant progress by the end of 2023.

Presidential Press Secretary Kelgbeh’s statement comes days after organizers of the June 7 protest, “Council of Patriots” (CoP) failed to submit their petition, citing developments in the country.

It can be recollected that the protest last Friday ended in a deadlock. The protesters had assembled on Capitol Hill but failed to read out their petition and give a copy of the petition to top government officials who attended the forum, including the Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs.

They demanded the release of a number of persons arrested two days earlier in a separate, non-CoP riot of pro-Representative Yekeh Kolubah loyalists who clashed with the police before presenting the

petition.

The Ministry of information labeled the demand as an attempt to undermine the rule of law, which the CoP says it wants strengthened in its petition to authorities.

Meanwhile, the protest leaders invited the press at the weekend and read the petition leaked to the media the day before June 7, saying they are going to present an official copy to the office of President George Weah through Minister of State, Nathaniel McGill.

The post-June 7 protest reactions are mixed. Many have expressed dismay over why ‘CoP’ failed to present the petition, saying they have lost a “golden opportunity.”

Mediator ECOWAS, the West Africa economic bloc, said it was disappointed about the literally vain negotiation after immense efforts it made along with the United Nations and Africa Union (AU)

for a deal.

These partners of Liberia have been, and continue to emphasize the importance for citizens to sustain the hard-won peace being enjoyed in the country after a fratricidal civil war that spanned 14 years and claimed around 250,000 lives.