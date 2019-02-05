Liberia’s logging sector to get $7m from Morocco

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Holmarcom Group, Mr. Mohammed Bensalah, has expressed interest to invest over seventy million United States dollars in Liberia’s logging sector in Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County in western Liberia.In an interview with Journalists in Tahn, Grand Cape Mount County Monday, Mr. Bansalah said he has developed interest to bring his multi-million dollar logging company to operate mainly in Western Liberia.

The Moroccan investor told reporters that discussions are ongoing with the Liberian government, but only went to assess the Gola Konnah forest to see the kinds of logs that are there.

Mr. Bansalah disclosed that his investment in will Liberia will provide job opportunities for citizens of the area. Meanwhile, citizens of Gola Konnah District have commended Moroccan investor Bansalah and promised to work closely with him to develop their district.

At the same time, citizens of the district have appealed to Mr. Bansalah to help in reconditioning roads linking communities in the district if he is accredited by the Liberian government to operate in

their area.

They made the the appeal at a gowning ceremony for the Moroccan investor in Tahn, Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County.

The family company, the Holmarcom Group, was created fifty years ago, today more than 3,500 employees work in the business segments of the Holmarcom Group.

Mohammed Bensalah is one of the richest men in Morocco, with an estimated net worth of 270 Million dollars, according to Forbes. Gola konneh forest is one of Liberia’s dependable logging forests

where many logging companies have expressed the desire to carry on logging activities and is rich with diamonds, but the district is still lagging behind in development.