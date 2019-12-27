Liberia’s newspapers headline on US promise to boost CBL, protest organized on December 30

As the Liberian economy continues to be plagued with problems, the United States government has pledged to assist the Central Bank of Liberia through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).In a statement issued here Thursday, the United States Embassy said, the assistance program which has been arranged in coordination with the Liberian Government and international partners, is intended to assist the Central Bank of Liberia to more effectively perform its core functions of managing the Liberian currency and creating the necessary monetary stability for broad-based inclusive economic growth.

The Daily Observer and Inquirer newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines. The Observer published it under the caption: ‘Kroll to Assist CBL Procure Limited, Additional’ LRD…Under technical support program through USAID’, while the Inquirer has the

headline: ‘US Announces Assistance Program For CBL…As Printing of Additional Banknotes May Take 6 Months’.

As the planned December 30 protest by opposition politicians under the banner Council of Patriots draws closer, the youth league of the ruling CDC has threatened a counter protest.

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee who is the leader of the CDC Youth League said they will not sit down and allow any group to protest against the government headed by President George Manneh Weah.

The Women Voices newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: ‘ Protesters Risk ‘Flush-Out’…As Weah Loyalists Set For Counter Protest.

The Women Voices also published as its back page banner headline a prophecy by a Pastor that the protest will create chaos in the post-war country. It published it under the headline: ‘As December 30

Approaches: Pastor Forsees Chaos’.

Other headlines in the Friday editions of Liberian newspapers include: President Weah Grants Clemency to 54 Inmates (The Inquirer); India Hailed For 45 New Buses (The Inquirer); Liberia Establishes WIMAFRICA Chapter (The Inquirer); UBA Foundation Embarks On CSR Programmes (The Inquirer).