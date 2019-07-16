Liberia’s President assures security for investors

Liberia President George Weah says the Forescue Mining Company’s decision to invest in Liberia is highly welcoming and pledged his government’s commitment to protecting the Company’s operations in the Country.President Weah described Liberia’s investment climate as encouraging and welcomed to Liberia individuals interested in investing in the Country.

The Liberian Leader made the comment on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Monrovia during the signing of two memorandums of Understanding between Liberia and the Forescue Mining Company.

The MOUs include the Energy Feasibility Study for the Modernization of the Rail Road linking Liberia and Guinea and the E-Governance System.

In remarks at the signing ceremony, the Minister of State without Portfolio, Trokon Kpui, said:” Upon construction, the modern rail road will also help boost trade and commerce.”

On the E-Governance component of the MOU, Minister Kpui noted that the E-Governance System will help digitize most government payments to ensure the promotion of transparency, accountability and efficiency in Government.