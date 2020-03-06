Liberia’s president calls special cabinet meeting amid coronavirus

Liberia President George Manneh Weah and his cabinet will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 9, to discuss the enhancement of current measures put in place to protect Liberians from the deadly Coronavirus disease that has already infected tens of thousands of people around the world.The President views the threat of a possible transmission of the disease to the local population “very seriously” and therefore wants to elevate discussions about preventing it to the highest level of the government.

Health authorities, including the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and their local and international partners, have already taken appropriate steps to safeguard various ports of entry, while educating people on what they can do to avoid contracting the disease.

The cabinet, according to a release from the Information Ministry, will be examining ways to compliment and further consolidate these measures and strengthen the national resilience mechanisms put in place by the Ministry of Health and the NPHIL.

The special cabinet meeting will explore stronger cooperation with donor partners to source additional national and international resources in a bid to avert any epidemic.

However, the government reiterated earlier pronouncements from the Health Ministry and NPHIL that Liberia has so far recorded no known case of the disease.

“Notwithstanding, the public is urged to continue to observe measures aimed at prevention,” the statement said.

With 85 countries around the World confirming Coronavirus cases as of March 5, 2020, of which some are in Africa, it is a proactive move by the President to find a precautionary means of preventing the Virus from entering the territorial borders of Liberia.