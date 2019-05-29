Liberia’s President concerned over rising wave of drug abuse among youth

Liberia President George Manneh Weah says the fight against drug abuse, particularly among Liberia’s youthful population, requires decisive and collective action by both national and international stakeholders.The Liberian leader said the abuse of narcotic and other dangerous substances is having a toll on young people in the country with serious security and economic implications.

President Weah said he is prepared to work with any group or individual interested in helping to fight this menace in Liberia.

The President made the assertion when he met visiting Lebanese Bishop Guy Paul Noujaim, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Oum El Nour, who paid him a courtesy call at his office on Tuesday, May 28.

Oum El Nour is a non-governmental organization dedicated to preventing and treating victims of drug and substance abuse in several countries, including Liberia.

President Weah hailed Bishop Noujaim for his initiative in fighting drug abuse and for choosing Liberia as a target country for Oum El Nour’s outreach activities.

He said Government’s provision of 30 acres of land for the construction of a facility to help cater to issues of illicit drug use illustrates his administration’s commitment in the fight against drug

and substance abuse in the country.

In his remarks, Bishop Noujaim expressed gratitude to the President for the kind hospitality accorded him and his delegation, and said he was happy to be part of Liberia’s development initiatives.

He said Oum El Nour, which caters to drug abusers and prevention is a cherished project of the World Lebanese Culture Union and that two years funding has already been secured solely by the Lebanese Community in Liberia.

Bishop Noujaim also expressed gratitude to the President, Government and People of Liberia for the provision of the land in Grand Bassa County.

He said the project’s center when completed will certainly help rehabilitate the country’s youth and prevent the abuse of substances. He said Liberia’s civil crisis left the legacy of drug abuse,

particularly amongst young people.

The organization runs a three-phase program, including Prevention and Treatment, Rehabilitation and Integration.